The world mourned today when news of Kobe Bryant‘s death broke. Los Angeles was especially hit hard by the unexplained helicopter crash that killed their iconic former Lakers player. To honor him in true Hollywood style, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men paid tribute to Bryant at tonight’s Grammy Awards with the song “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”. Lizzo also dedicated her opening performance of “Cuz I Love You” to the late NBA player. Watch Alica Keys’ tribute in the video below.

"We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Host @aliciakeys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter and their family during her opening monologue at the #Grammys https://t.co/0BNpfw9wWV pic.twitter.com/9VzWZa2M8S — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant Honored At 2020 Grammy Awards