Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Kobe Bryant Honored At 2020 Grammy Awards

Kobe Bryant Honored At 2020 Grammy Awards

by Leave a Comment

The world mourned today when news of Kobe Bryant‘s death broke. Los Angeles was especially hit hard by the unexplained helicopter crash that killed their iconic former Lakers player. To honor him in true Hollywood style, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men paid tribute to Bryant at tonight’s Grammy Awards with the song “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”. Lizzo also dedicated her opening performance of “Cuz I Love You” to the late NBA player. Watch Alica Keys’ tribute in the video below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Kobe Bryant Honored At 2020 Grammy Awards

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend