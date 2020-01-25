YehMe2 Drops Trap Burner “La Da Dee”

Credit: Rukes

When it comes to creating a whole vibe with insane flips and sampling, very few can do it on the same level as mastermind YehMe2. Sampling Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman,” YehMe2 flexes his production chops to create a nostalgic, trap burner with his new single “LA DA DEE.” Bringing back memories of that OG Flosstradamus sound, YehMe2 flips the vocals into an intoxicating loop that pulls you through the track with crisp snares, deep bass and club percussions flowing into a slow trap drop before picking the energy back up. Take a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments.

YehMe2 – LA DA DEE | Free Download

YehMe2

