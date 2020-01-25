SLUMBERJACK & FOMO Team Up For Heavy New Single “Hades”

Over the years, SLUMBERJACK has developed a reputation for delivering sizzling heaters and their latest collab with rising San Diego duo FOMO does not disappoint. Out today via Monstercat, “Hades” is a hard-hitting trap beast that packs one hell of a punch with a mix of melodies, chants, and percussions coming together for an explosive mix of styles that hits perfectly. Stream “Hades” below.

SLUMBERJACK & FOMO – Hades

