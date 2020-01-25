Hex Cougar Releases Impeccable Debut Under The Light Of A Dying Moon EP

Ever since Hex Cougar dropped his two singles Hourglass and Sacrifice, we’ve been itching to get our hands on his highly anticipated debut EP Under The Light Of A Dying Moon. Putting his knack for creating emotionally charged anthems on full display, Hex Cougar creates a vibrant listening experience filled with heavy drops, soaring chords, and charismatic vocals. Get ready for his upcoming debut headline tour and stream Hex Cougar’s debut EP below.

Hex Cougar – Under the Light of a Dying Moon EP | Stream

[Photo Credit]

