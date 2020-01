Zomboy is back with a huge new metal-influenced dubstep single called “Battlefields.” As you might have guessed the English producer wastes no time amping up the energy in this one, as he delivers yet another inventive and forward-thinking original. Stream “Battlefields” on Spotify below and get ready to start hearing this one everywhere.

Zomboy – Battlefields | Stream

