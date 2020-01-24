After sharing two tracks earlier this month, Valentino Khan is coming in heavy with his House Party remix EP. Featuring some wild remixes, we’ve got the pleasure of premiering Drezo‘s filthy remix of Khan and Chris Lorenzo’s stunner “Flip The Switch.” Adding a dark and grimy bass spin to the original, Drezo amps up the energy level to the max. Get ready to party and stream Drezo’s remix below.

PREMIERE: Drezo Delivers Fiery Remix Of Valentino Khan & Chris Lorenzo’s “Flip The Switch”