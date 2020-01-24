Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Drezo Delivers Fiery Remix Of Valentino Khan & Chris Lorenzo’s “Flip The Switch”

PREMIERE: Drezo Delivers Fiery Remix Of Valentino Khan & Chris Lorenzo’s “Flip The Switch”

by Leave a Comment

After sharing two tracks earlier this month, Valentino Khan is coming in heavy with his House Party remix EP. Featuring some wild remixes, we’ve got the pleasure of premiering Drezo‘s filthy remix of Khan and Chris Lorenzo’s stunner “Flip The Switch.” Adding a dark and grimy bass spin to the original, Drezo amps up the energy level to the max. Get ready to party and stream Drezo’s remix below.

Valentino Khan & Chris Lorenzo – Flip The Switch (Drezo Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Drezo

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Drezo Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: Drezo Delivers Fiery Remix Of Valentino Khan & Chris Lorenzo’s “Flip The Switch”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend