Ekali Shares Long-Awaited Debut Album A World Away

Ekali‘s debut album has been a long time coming and it’s finally arrived. Culminating in twelve beautifully crafted tracks, A World Away is an emotionally cohesive collection.

Unlike his 2018 Crystal Eyes EP, A World Away references Ekali’s future trap beginnings and the sounds that first got him noticed as a distinctly unique producer. Reminiscent of his early remixes of Flume, What So Not, Ta-ku and Galimatias, Ekali’s debut album flows with a cinematic nature that encapsulates his grandiose and avant-garde style.

Ekali shows his more delicate side with his heartfelt tracks like “Runaway” featuring Reo Cragun and “Back To You” featuring Kiiara. Interspersed with transformative, forward-thinking instrumentals like “Braids” and “Faithless,” A World Away flutters with imaginative collaborations alongside Elohim (“Fairy Tale”) and Au/Ra (“Drown”). The album also includes his iconic collaboration with Illenium “Hard To Say Goodbye” and anticipated collaboration with Nitti Gritti “Power.”

A World Away breathes with a maturity unfound in most debut projects. Effortlessly intimate and openly emotional, A World Away embraces the beauty of Ekali’s growth as an artist. Catch Ekali on his headline A World Away Tour and stream his stunning debut album below.

