Duck Sauce Teases 2020 Comeback in Cryptic Instagram Post

We’ve been waiting for a Duck Sauce comeback for years now and it looks like it might finally be happening. The duo – consisting of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden – have been teasing us with cryptic messages on social media for a minute now, but none quite as exciting as the message below. By asking fans to check back with them next week, we can’t help but believe that Duck Sauce’s sought after return is nearly upon us. Check out the announcement via Twitter below and start getting excited.

