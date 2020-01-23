Rezz is returning to Red Rocks Amphitheater for her third consecutive year. Last year, Rezz Rocks II sold out in less than an hour, so this year Rezz Rocks III will expand into two days instead of just one. Rezz joins the likes of Zeds Dead, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Jai Wolf, who have already announced Red Rocks takeovers. Tickets go on sale on January 29th at 9:30 am MT.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Rezz Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Rezz Announces 2-Day Red Rocks Takeover