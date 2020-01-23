Rezz Announces 2-Day Red Rocks Takeover

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rezz is returning to Red Rocks Amphitheater for her third consecutive year. Last year, Rezz Rocks II sold out in less than an hour, so this year Rezz Rocks III will expand into two days instead of just one. Rezz joins the likes of Zeds Dead, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Jai Wolf, who have already announced Red Rocks takeovers. Tickets go on sale on January 29th at 9:30 am MT.

