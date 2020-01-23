The world needs more Glitch Mob, and we’ve been recently blessed with news that we’re getting a whole lot from them in the near future. Having just announced their massive new tour, The Glitch Mob have given us an insane new mix to hold us over until the tour starts. This mix is jam-packed with wonky trap beats, classic EDM track remixes, and so much more. Throw this bad boy on at your pregames and parties this weekend. Listen to it below.

The Glitch Mob – Cookout Mix | Stream

LISTEN: The Glitch Mob Share Incredible New “Cookout” Mix