Juice WRLD’s Cause Of Death Declared An Accident

Last month, fans were shocked when news broke of Juice WRLD‘s untimely death. The “Lucid Dreams” rapper died shortly after arriving at Midway International Airport in Chicago on January 8th. It was first suggested by sources that Juice WRLD ingested several Percocets to hide them from authorities, who later found over 70 pounds of marijuana aboard his private plane. The rapper subsequently had a seizure in the airport and was pronounced dead at around 3:15 a.m. In the month following his death, questions regarding his exact cause of death have arisen and have finally been answered. The Cook Country Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Juice WRLD’s cause of death an accident and as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. Juice WRLD’s family has since released a statement on his Instagram. Read the full statements below. RIP Juice WRLD.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins.

Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

The manner of death is accident.@JuiceWorlddd #Juicewrld — Cook County ME (@CookCountyME) January 22, 2020

