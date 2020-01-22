Ultra just unleashed Phase 2 of their 2020 lineup and it is stunning. The iconic Miami festival has added Madeon, Gryffin, Sofi Tukker, Kygo, 1788-L, Boys Noize, Tchami, Eptic, Habstrakt, Ookay, Subtronics, WHIPPED CREAM, Whethan, and more. In addition, Kill The Noise and Snails will return as Kill The Snails in an epic B2B set and DJ Snake will be performing a second set alongside Malaa. Check out the full Phase 2 lineup below.

Ultra Adds Boys Noize, Madeon, 1788-L + More To 2020 Lineup