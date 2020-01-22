If you’re at all familiar with Party Favor and Baauer’s insane ‘MDR’ collaboration, then you’ll be happy to know that the two plan on working together more and dropping new music in 2020. How do we know? The other day, Party Favor posted the news himself via his Instagram story – which has since expired and since, unfortunately, we can’t find a video of it you guys will just have to take our word for it! You can also check out r/trap’s discussion over Party Favor’s announcement.

Party Favor Promises More Baauer Collaborations in 2020