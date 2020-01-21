Bonsai Mammal and Autograf teamed up to write and produce “Ain’t Deep Enough.” Bonsai Mammal took it on himself to drop off a different rendition of the already light-hearted tune. Jared Lee’s dreamy vocal stays very much intact while adding some extra synths to fabricate a brand new feeling. Check out the remix below.

Autograf – Ain’t Deep Enough (feat. Jared Lee) [Bonsai Mammal Chill Mix] | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Bonsai Mammal Here ▲ ▲

Bonsai Mammal Releases Chill Mix Of Autograf’s “Ain’t Deep Enough”