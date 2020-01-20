TroyBoi is back and starting off 2020 with a fresh new heater. Out now on Elysian Records, “Mmmm” is just as delicious as its title suggests. Twisting and swirling with intricate melodies, “Mmmm” is the bittersweet downtempo trap song we needed. Refreshingly chill, “Mmmm” is sure to spark a fire on the dancefloor. Catch TroyBoi live at Bonnaroo this summer and stream his new single “Mmmm” below.

TroyBoi – Mmmm | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About TroyBoi Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

TroyBoi Unleashes Fresh New Heater “Mmmm”