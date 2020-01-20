Disclosure Produced “Blue World” On Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album Circles

Fans have fallen in love with Mac Miller‘s new posthumous album Circles and now they have something else to be excited about. Disclosure has unveiled that they are the creative brains behind Circles‘ third track “Blue World.” The track was written during a collaborative studio session a few years ago.
Stream Mac Miller and Disclosure’s stunning collaboration “Blue World” below.
Mac Miller – Blue World | Stream
