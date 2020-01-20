Fans have fallen in love with Mac Miller‘s new posthumous album Circles and now they have something else to be excited about. Disclosure has unveiled that they are the creative brains behind Circles‘ third track “Blue World.” The track was written during a collaborative studio session a few years ago.

Like so much of Mac’s music, the meaning of this song has changed so much for me since his passing. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did writing it with such a sweet, kind & talented man.

Rest in peace Mac,



Guy 🙏🏼🌎🙏🏼https://t.co/N8aFPKdL56 — Disclosure (@disclosure) January 20, 2020

Stream Mac Miller and Disclosure’s stunning collaboration “Blue World” below.

Mac Miller – Blue World | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Disclosure Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Disclosure Produced “Blue World” On Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album Circles