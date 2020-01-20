23 Tours To Get Stoked For This Winter

NGHTMRE

NGHTMRE is currently on his largest headline tour to date and you’re definitely not going to want to miss it. Though it kicked off in December, the tour will recontinue at the end of January and run through mid-March. The Portal Tour will be accompanied by Crankdat, Kompany, SAYMYNAME, WAVEDASH, and Effin.

Grab tickets here.

Excision

An Excision tour is something you never skip out on. His upcoming The Evolution Tour is set to feature a brand new audiovisual experience that you definitely won’t want to miss out on. Excision will be joined by Wooli, PhaseOne, and Champagne Drip on his 32-date tour.

Grab tickets here.

The Glitch Mob

It’s been ten years since The Glitch Mob released their phenomenal debut album Drink The Sea. To celebrate a decade of sonic innovation, The Glitch Mob have announced their massive 36-date headline Drink The Sea X Tour. The tour follows The Glitch Mob’s recent collaborations with LICK, 1788-L, and ZEKE BEATS, and co-headlining Alchemy Tour with NGHTMRE, SLANDER, and Seven Lions.

Grab tickets here.

Dillon Francis & Yung Gravy

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy are teaming up for a massive TikTok sponsored tour. The Sugar, Spice And Everything Ice Tour will hit 20 cities across America. As avid TikTok users, Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy will be sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the tour via TikTok.

Grab tickets here.

Louis The Child

Ahead of their debut album, Louis The Child are heading out on their biggest headline tour yet. The Here For Now Tour will feature special guests Big Wild, Jai Wolf, K.Flay, San Holo, What So Not, Crooked Colours, EVAN GIIA, ilo ilo, MEMBA, and slenderbodies.

Grab tickets here.

Jauz

To coincide with his recent Dangerous Waters EP, Jauz has announced a headline tour. The Dangerous Waters Tour will feature an all-new stage production Jauz has declared “The Fin” along with special guests Drezo and Habstrakt.

Grab tickets here.

SLANDER

SLANDER are heading out on their biggest headline tour to date and they’re bringing their iconic set and longtime collaborator Dylan Matthew with them. The Eye Tour is set to span 16 dates with support from Eptic, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, PhaseOne, and Shadient. SLANDER will also be performing at this year’s Coachella.

Grab tickets here.

Mura Masa

Following the release of his anticipated sophomore album R.Y.C, Mura Masa will be heading out on an international headline tour. The R.Y.C World Tour will span the UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Canada, and the US.

Grab tickets here.

Autograf

Autograf are officially back and are preparing for their biggest feat yet. Ahead of their forthcoming debut album, the house trio have announced The Ace Of You tour. The 14-date tour supporting their new project will hit cities like LA, NYC, Chicago, and more.

Grab tickets here.

Jai Wolf

Jai Wolf is soaring into 2020 with major tour announcements. The Cure To Loneliness Tour will feature special debut headline performances at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater and New York’s Brooklyn Mirage, in addition to shows in Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle. Jai Wolf will also support Louis The Child on their Here For Now Tour on select dates and perform at this year’s Coachella.

Grab tickets here.

QUIX

QUIX is gearing up for a monstrous headline tour. Across his upcoming IDK Tour, QUIX will be performing an experimental bass set. QUIX will also support Steve Aoki on his upcoming The Colour Of Noise Tour on select dates.

Grab tickets here.

Ekali

As part of his upcoming debut album A World Away, Ekali will be spending this winter on a massive headline tour. Spanning 30 dates, Ekali will be bringing a whole new set to cities like NYC, LA, Seattle, Chicago, DC, and more. The A World Away Tour will feature support from Graves, William Black, and Juelz. Ekali will also perform at Bonnaroo later this summer. A World Away is due out January 24th.

Grab tickets here.

Snakehips

Snakehips are making their grand return with their upcoming Back To The Club Tour. The UK duo will be hitting intimate clubs over the course of ten dates in February and March. To coincide with the tour announcement, Snakehips released a flip of their Anderson .Paak collaboration “Money On Me.”

Grab tickets here.

Tchami

Tchami is headed back out on tour this winter. The Elevation Tour will span 20 dates hitting cities like NYC, DC, LA, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Tchami spent much of 2019 performing B2B sets alongside Malaa and ZHU, so it’ll be a joy to see Tchami solo this year.

Grab tickets here.

Malaa

Setting the stage for yet another massive year, Malaa has announced his upcoming Bling Bling Tour. Malaa will be bringing his nefarious house to ten clubs across the country, including NYC’s Marquee and Seattle’s Q Nightclub, before making his debut at this year’s Coachella. Along with the tour announcement, Malaa released a 2020 remix of his hit “Bling Bling.”

Grab tickets here.

Matoma & Two Friends

Matoma and Two Friends are joining forces this winter to bring their collaborative tour to dance floors across North America. Joined by Win and Woo, Camp Superdope will hit 35 cities in the US and Canada.

Grab tickets here.

DROELOE

DROELOE is kicking off 2020 in style. The bitbird-signed production duo will be debuting their newly solo live set with their upcoming A Promise Is Made Tour. Across 11 dates, DROELOE will receive support from ford., Taska Black, and Quiet Bison.

Grab tickets here.

Whethan

Ahead of his upcoming debut album, Whethan will be previewing the project in select cities. His exclusive four-date Fantasy Tour will hit Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City. Whethan will be joined by Ramzoid and Chrome Sparks, who will be performing a DJ set.

Grab tickets here.

Prince Fox

Ahead of his upcoming EP, Prince Fox is returning to the stage with his very own tour. The I Got You Tour will hit 18 cities this winter and will include select dates supporting Vincent’s Lost & In Love Tour.

Robotaki

Ahead of his upcoming debut album, Robotaki has announced his return to the stage with The Grand Mirage Tour. Spanning 15 dates and supported by Laxcity, Birocratic, and TAILS, The Grand Mirage Tour will offer a brand new audio-visual experience.

Grab tickets here.

Dabin

Hot off supporting Illenium on his Ascend Tour, Dabin has announced a massive headline tour of his own. Dabin’s Into The Wild Tour will feature support from Nurko and Last Heroes, as well as special guests Crystal Skies, LIONE, and Trivecta.

Grab tickets here.

Vincent

Vincent is kicking off 2020 with a brand new tour. This time receiving support from Prince Fox and MELVV, Vincent’s Lost & In Love Tour will hit 21 cities starting in January.

Grab tickets here.

ARMNHMR

Ahead of their upcoming debut album The Free World, rising duo ARMNHMR have announced a massive headline tour. The Free World Tour will feature support from up and coming producers LIONE, Nurko, WE ARE FURY, and William Black. On select dates, ARMNHMR will be supporting Steve Aoki on his The Color Of Noise Tour. ARMNHMR’s debut album The Free World is due to arrive on February 7th.

Grab tickets here.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

23 Tours To Get Stoked For This Winter