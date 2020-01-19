Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Eliminate Delivers Sizzling Remix Of Valentino Khan’s “Pony”

Eliminate Delivers Sizzling Remix Of Valentino Khan’s “Pony”

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer Eliminate has been killing it lately. Last year his two EPs Cyber Whale and Dead Sea were stacked with hard-hitting anthems that showed off his evolving sound. Now Eliminate’s back with a showstopping remix of Valentino Khan‘s party track “Pony.” Out via Mad Decent, Eliminate’s “Pony” remix is the second track from Khan’s forthcoming “House Party” remix EP. An energetic eargasm of house-infused with gritty trap basslines, Eliminate delivers another heater that calls for listeners to lose it on the dance floor. Listen below.  

Valentino Khan – Pony (Eliminate Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Eliminate

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Eliminate Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Valentino Khan Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Eliminate Delivers Sizzling Remix Of Valentino Khan’s “Pony”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend