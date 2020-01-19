Eliminate Delivers Sizzling Remix Of Valentino Khan’s “Pony”

Rising producer Eliminate has been killing it lately. Last year his two EPs Cyber Whale and Dead Sea were stacked with hard-hitting anthems that showed off his evolving sound. Now Eliminate’s back with a showstopping remix of Valentino Khan‘s party track “Pony.” Out via Mad Decent, Eliminate’s “Pony” remix is the second track from Khan’s forthcoming “House Party” remix EP. An energetic eargasm of house-infused with gritty trap basslines, Eliminate delivers another heater that calls for listeners to lose it on the dance floor. Listen below.

