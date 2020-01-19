Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Jai Wolf Returns With “Moon Rider” + Announces 2020 Tour

Jai Wolf just dropped his first track of 2020 and it’s perfect. With his first release since his debut album The Cure To Loneliness, “Moon Rider” leaves its listeners in a puddle of nostalgic feelings. Jai Wolf’s fantastic production is accompanied by beautiful vocals from Wrabel, and together they create the perfect formula. Jai Wolf has also announced his debut headline performances at Red Rocks Amphitheater and The Brooklyn Mirage, along with additional tour dates in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, and accompanying Louis The Child on their upcoming tour. Stream “Moon Rider” below.

Jai Wolf – Moon Rider (feat. Wrabel) | Stream

