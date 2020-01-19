Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Black Tiger Sex Machine & Blanke Join Forces For New Banger “Time Travel”

Black Tiger Sex Machine & Blanke Join Forces For New Banger “Time Travel”

by Leave a Comment

Black Tiger Sex Machine have teamed up once again with the Australian Blanke. Following up on their first collaboration “Hacker,” the pairing has turned it up a level with their newest single “Time Travel”. This fantastic collaboration will serve as the second single off BTSM’s upcoming EP. Catch BTSM on their Futuristic Thriller Tour this winter and stream “Time Travel” below.

Black Tiger Sex Machine & Blanke – Time Travel | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Black Tiger Sex Machine ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Blanke ▲ ▲ 

Black Tiger Sex Machine & Blanke Join Forces For New Banger “Time Travel”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend