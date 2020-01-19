Black Tiger Sex Machine have teamed up once again with the Australian Blanke. Following up on their first collaboration “Hacker,” the pairing has turned it up a level with their newest single “Time Travel”. This fantastic collaboration will serve as the second single off BTSM’s upcoming EP. Catch BTSM on their Futuristic Thriller Tour this winter and stream “Time Travel” below.

Black Tiger Sex Machine & Blanke – Time Travel | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Black Tiger Sex Machine ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About Blanke ▲ ▲

Black Tiger Sex Machine & Blanke Join Forces For New Banger “Time Travel”