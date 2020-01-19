ATLiens Drop Explosive Single “Meltdown” Off Forthcoming EP

Following their sinister sophomore Ghost Planet EP, ATLiens are kicking off the new year with their explosive single “Meltdown.” The first single from their forthcoming EP, “Meltdown” is designed to melt your mind, body, and soul. Dark and edgy, this bass anthem is the perfect intro to what we can expect from ATLiens in 2020. Get ready for their new EP to drop in March and stream “Meltdown” below.

If you hear this song, start running. – ATLiens

ATLiens – Meltdown | Stream

ATLiens

