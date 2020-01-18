Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » ATLiens, WHIPPED CREAM, RIOT TEN + More Added To Ubbi Dubbi’s Impressive 2020 Lineup

ATLiens, WHIPPED CREAM, RIOT TEN + More Added To Ubbi Dubbi’s Impressive 2020 Lineup

by Leave a Comment

 Ubbi Dubbi Festival is just a few months away and the Disco Donnie Presents team is on a mission to top their sold-out 2019 debut. Returning to Texas for its sophomore event at Globe Life Park in Dallas/Fort Worth on Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th., Ubbi Dubbi is adding 39 artists to join previously announced Phase 1 artists Adventure ClubCamelphatGreen Velvet,  IlleniumKaskade and Seven Lions.

New artists include ATLiensJOYRIDELuciiShiba SanRiot Ten, WHIPPED CREAM and many more. Stage takeovers from Wakaan and AMF promise to set the tone for what promises to be an epic spring festival. Peep the full lineup below and snag your tickets here.

Ubbi Dubbi

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

UBBI DUBBI

TICKETS

April 18-19

Globe Life Park in Dallas/Fort Worth

 Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Ubbi Dubbi Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

ATLiens, WHIPPED CREAM, RIOT TEN + More Added To Ubbi Dubbi’s Impressive 2020 Lineup

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend