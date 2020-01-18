ATLiens, WHIPPED CREAM, RIOT TEN + More Added To Ubbi Dubbi’s Impressive 2020 Lineup

Ubbi Dubbi Festival is just a few months away and the Disco Donnie Presents team is on a mission to top their sold-out 2019 debut. Returning to Texas for its sophomore event at Globe Life Park in Dallas/Fort Worth on Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th., Ubbi Dubbi is adding 39 artists to join previously announced Phase 1 artists Adventure Club, Camelphat, Green Velvet, Illenium, Kaskade and Seven Lions.

New artists include ATLiens, JOYRIDE, Lucii, Shiba San, Riot Ten, WHIPPED CREAM and many more. Stage takeovers from Wakaan and AMF promise to set the tone for what promises to be an epic spring festival. Peep the full lineup below and snag your tickets here.

Ubbi Dubbi

April 18-19

Globe Life Park in Dallas/Fort Worth

