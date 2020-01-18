Back with a glorious new single “Fried for the Night,” TOKiMONSTA is bringing some fresh heat from her upcoming album, Oasis Nocturno, out March 20. Featuring Atlanta based duo EarthGang, “Fried for the Night” is a whole vibe that comes with a killer psychedelic video directed by Romain Laurent. Peep TOKiMONSTA’s upcoming tour dates below and stream “Fried for the Night” now.

TOKiMONSTA – Fried for the Night (feat. EarthGang) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

TOKiMONSTA

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About TOKiMONSTA Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

TOKiMONSTA Releases New Single “Fried For The Night” + Announces Upcoming Album