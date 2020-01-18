KLOUD Stuns With Genre-Defying Debut Primal EP

KLOUD has been taking inspiration from French electro legends like Justice, Daft Punk, and Gesaffelstein and it has solidified his image as an anonymous producer and futuristic artist. PRIMAL is the debut EP of KLOUD’s project in 2020, premiering a new sound of dark, heavy, and eerie electronic. With this three-track EP, KLOUD combines a fiery combination of electro and bass by pounding acid synths. KLOUD embraces his futuristic style and creates a dark theme for his visuals. KLOUD creates no boundary between the music and who you identify yourself to be. Stream PRIMAL below.

