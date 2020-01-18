Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » KLOUD Stuns With Genre-Defying Debut Primal EP

KLOUD Stuns With Genre-Defying Debut Primal EP

by Leave a Comment

KLOUD has been taking inspiration from French electro legends like Justice, Daft Punk, and Gesaffelstein and it has solidified his image as an anonymous producer and futuristic artist. PRIMAL is the debut EP of KLOUD’s project in 2020, premiering a new sound of dark, heavy, and eerie electronic. With this three-track EP, KLOUD combines a fiery combination of electro and bass by pounding acid synths. KLOUD embraces his futuristic style and creates a dark theme for his visuals. KLOUD creates no boundary between the music and who you identify yourself to be. Stream PRIMAL below.

KLOUD – PRIMAL EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

KLOUD

Soundcloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About KLOUD Here ▲ ▲

KLOUD Stuns With Genre-Defying Debut Primal EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend