Kayzo Teams Up With Atreyu For The Ultimate Rock Crossover Anthem “Battle Drums”

No one blurs the lines between rock and dance music better than Kayzo. Tagging in Atreyu to create monster crossover anthem “Battle Drums,” Kayzo pushes the heat levels to the max with a grueling bass production and Atreyu pouring relentless energy throughout. If you are a fan of Kayzo’s previous collabs with Of Mice And Men, blessthefall and Underoath, you’ll love the insanity of this one. Stream “Battle Drums” below.

Kayzo x Atreyu– Battle Drums | Stream

Kayzo

