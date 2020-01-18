No one blurs the lines between rock and dance music better than Kayzo. Tagging in Atreyu to create monster crossover anthem “Battle Drums,” Kayzo pushes the heat levels to the max with a grueling bass production and Atreyu pouring relentless energy throughout. If you are a fan of Kayzo’s previous collabs with Of Mice And Men, blessthefall and Underoath, you’ll love the insanity of this one. Stream “Battle Drums” below.

Kayzo x Atreyu– Battle Drums | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Kayzo

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Kayzo Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Kayzo Teams Up With Atreyu For The Ultimate Rock Crossover Anthem “Battle Drums”