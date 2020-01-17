Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Mura Masa Releases Innovative Sophomore Album R.Y.C

Mura Masa has been looking to his past for inspiration for his latest project and it has culminated in an artistic endeavor that has brought innovation to electronic music. Mura Masa’s sophomore album R.Y.C seamlessly combines elements of surf, indie, and glitch rock with his electronic background to craft a truly never-before-heard sound. The rock-inspired 11-track album features Clairo, slowthai, Ned Green, Tirzah, and Ellie Rowsell. Catch Mura Masa on his world tour this winter and stream his new album R.Y.C below.

Mura Masa – R.Y.C | Stream

