Fans have patiently awaited Mac Miller‘s posthumous album and it has finally arrived. Circles marks Miller’s first full-length release since his accidental overdose in September 2018. Over the course of twelve solo tracks, the companion to his 2018 album Swimming solidifies Miller’s unique and innovative sound. Stream Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles below.

Mac Miller – Circles | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Mac Miller Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Stream Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album Circles