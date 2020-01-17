Halsey has been on an emotional tirade since the release of her breakup hit “Without Me.” She followed the chart-topping single with bittersweet tracks like “Graveyard,” “Clementine,” and “You Should Be Sad.” Today, Halsey has unveiled her drop-dead gorgeous third studio album Manic. The 16-track project is heavily produced and co-written by Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, and Lido. Encapsulating Halsey’s beautiful and tragic artistry, heartfelt lyrics surround the versatile downtempo pop beats. Catch Halsey on her upcoming world tour and stream Manic below.

Halsey – Manic | Stream

Halsey Unveils Anticipated Third Studio Album Manic