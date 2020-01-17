Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Halsey Unveils Anticipated Third Studio Album Manic

Halsey Unveils Anticipated Third Studio Album Manic

by Leave a Comment

Halsey has been on an emotional tirade since the release of her breakup hit “Without Me.” She followed the chart-topping single with bittersweet tracks like “Graveyard,” “Clementine,” and “You Should Be Sad.” Today, Halsey has unveiled her drop-dead gorgeous third studio album Manic. The 16-track project is heavily produced and co-written by Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, and Lido. Encapsulating Halsey’s beautiful and tragic artistry, heartfelt lyrics surround the versatile downtempo pop beats. Catch Halsey on her upcoming world tour and stream Manic below.

Halsey – Manic | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Halsey Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Halsey Unveils Anticipated Third Studio Album Manic

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend