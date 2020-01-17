Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Eminem Surprises With New Album Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem has surprised fans with a brand new album. In his typical dark fashion, the title of Eminem’s eleventh studio album is Music To Be Murdered By. Produced by Dr. Dre, the 20-track album features Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Skylar Grey, Young M.A, and most notably, a posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD. Stream Eminem’s new album Music To Be Murdered By below.

