Back in September, Rezz caught Grimes‘ eye with a tweet. Two months later, the two hinted that they had started working on a collaboration. The pair have again been caught in a deliciously flirty Twitter exchange, this time commenting about the multiple collaborations they’re working on. Check out the tweets below and let us know what you think about a Rezz and Grime collaboration.

Rezz & Grimes Are Officially Collaborating