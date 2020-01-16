Saint Punk has already built quite the reputation for dropping high-octane bass house remixes, and this time around is no different as he delivers on a crazy flip of grandson’s “Die Young.” As you’ll hear below, Saint Punk wastes no time amping up the intensity – from the first kick drum this track goes hard from start to finish. If this is the energy Saint Punk is bringing to 2020 it’s going to be a huge year for him. Stream the track via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

grandson – Die Young (Saint Punk Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Saint Punk Delivers Impressive Remix of grandson’s “Die Young”