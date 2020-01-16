Governors Ball is celebrating its 10th year in a big way. This year’s Governors Ball will feature performances by Flume, Rüfüs Du Sol, Gryffin, Madeon, A R I Z O N A, and more. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 17th at 12 p.m. EST. Grab tickets here and check out the full lineup below.

Governors Ball Drops 2020 Lineup Featuring Flume, Madeon, Gryffin + More