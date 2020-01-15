Valentino Khan made epic noise last year with the release of the 6-track House Party EP. Now, the producer is giving the keys to many others to offer their own adaptations. Valentino’s original work has been reinterpreted by the future house pioneer Tchami himself, who introduces his signature sound to “JustYourSoul.” The full remix EP will be out on January 24th. Until then stream Tchami’s “JustYourSoul” remix below.

Valentino Khan – JustYourSoul (feat. Diplo) [Tchami Remix]

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Tchami

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Tchami Here ▲ ▲

Tchami Flips Valentino Khan & Diplo’s “JustYourSoul”