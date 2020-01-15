Big Gigantic Release Groovy Single “Burning Love” + Announce New Album Free Your Mind

Winter may be in full force for most of the country but that doesn’t mean Big Gigantic can’t heat things up. Their new single “Burning Love” with Kidepo is the perfect soundtrack if you need to imagine yourself somewhere warmer.

“Burning Love” strays away from some of the funkier sounds that Big Gigantic has become synonymous with and draws inspiration from the sounds of house music. It feels a tad tropical and is a great song to warm up your day with. You can hear “Burning Love” on Big Gigantic’s forthcoming Free Your Mind album which is due to be released on February 28th. Stream “Burning Love” and check out the full Free Your Mind tracklist below.

Free Your Mind Tracklist

1. Daybreak

2. Let The Speakers Blow

3. Free Your Mind (Feat. Jennifer Hartswick)

4. Burning Love

5. St. Lucia (Feat. Felly)

6. Higher (Feat. The Funk Hunters)

7. Friends (Feat. Ashe)

8. Where I Wanna Be

9. You’re The One (Feat. Nevve)

10. Supergiant (Feat. TOBi)

11. Baad (Feat. Pell & Louis Futon)

12. Moonlight (Feat. Trella)

13. Ain’t Got Nothin’ (Feat. Lyle Divinsky)

Big Gigantic – Burning Love (feat. Kidepo) | Stream

