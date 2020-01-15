“Akon City” Becomes Official African City, Has its Own Cryptocurrency, “Akoin”

2020 is already off to a wild start apparently, because Akon now officially has his own city in Senegal. It’s called Akon City and (according to CNN) the 2,000-acre land for the city was gifted to him by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall. Last year in an interview with Nick Cannon, the pop star stated that the construction would take 10 years and cost upwards to $2 billion dollars – also mentioning that Akon City would trade exclusively in his own digital cash currency called Akoin. Check out the official announcement via Twitter below.

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf — AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020

