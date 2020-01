Zeds Dead has triumphantly returned with the fourth installment of their popular Deadbeats compilation series. This edition boasts 14 impressive tracks from a ton of up-and-coming artists we love here at RTT. Holly kicks off the project before we’re given tunes from Jauz, Subtronics, DROELOE, DNMO + many more. Stream the compilation in its entirety below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

LISTEN: Zeds Dead Unleash Anticipated New Deadbeats Compilation Album