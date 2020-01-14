Kendrick Lamar’s New Rock Album is Reportedly Done

Kendrick Lamar apparently just finished a new rock album he plans on dropping sometime in 2020. The project will be Lamar’s first full-length LP since dropping the Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN in 2017. The news comes from Billboard columnist and industry insider Bill Werde, who took to twitter to mention that the upcoming album is “pulling in more rock sounds.”

Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar? Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time? — Bill Werde (@bwerde) January 11, 2020

After the tweet, Werde follows up clarifying that “just because recording had hit a point where folks believe it may be finished — albums go back to the studio all the time after this point, and for a million different reasons.” With that being said, take all this speculation with a grain of salt – but we have to admit it’s hard not getting too excited over the prospect of a K dot rock album.

