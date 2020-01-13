It’s been ten years since The Glitch Mob released their phenomenal debut album Drink The Sea. To celebrate a decade of sonic innovation, The Glitch Mob have announced their massive 36-date headline Drink The Sea X Tour. The tour follows The Glitch Mob’s recent collaborations with LICK, 1788-L, and ZEKE BEATS, and co-headlining Alchemy Tour with NGHTMRE, SLANDER, and Seven Lions. Grab tickets here and check out the full tour dates below.

The Glitch Mob Announce 10 Year Anniversary Tour Commemorating Drink The Sea