The Glitch Mob Announce 10 Year Anniversary Tour Commemorating Drink The Sea

It’s been ten years since The Glitch Mob released their phenomenal debut album Drink The Sea. To celebrate a decade of sonic innovation, The Glitch Mob have announced their massive 36-date headline Drink The Sea X Tour. The tour follows The Glitch Mob’s recent collaborations with LICK, 1788-L, and ZEKE BEATS, and co-headlining Alchemy Tour with NGHTMRE, SLANDER, and Seven Lions. Grab tickets here and check out the full tour dates below.
