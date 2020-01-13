Preview Zeds Dead’s Upcoming We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4) Compilation

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Zeds Dead‘s upcoming We Are Deadbeats compilation. Unlike the label’s previous projects, the newest edition will feature the Deadbeats duo on every track. The entirely collaborative project has been in the works since last year, with the collaborations alongside Jauz, Subtronics, Ganja White Night, DROELOE, Dion Timmer, Urbandawn, and Delta Heavy already seeing releases as singles. Ahead of the compilation’s official release on January 14th, we’ve compiled previews of each of the project’s tracks. Check out all of Zeds Dead’s upcoming collaborations below.

Zeds Dead X Holly – Asteroid

Zeds Dead x Holly – ID @ Paradiso 2019 from aves

Zeds Dead X Subtronics – Bumpy Teeth

Zeds Dead X Loge21 – Just Wanna (feat. Polina)

View this post on Instagram

Japan Part. I 🇯🇵

A post shared by LOGE21 (@loge21official) on

Zeds Dead X Deathpact – Ether

Zeds Dead X DNMO – Save My Grave (feat. GG Magree)

Zeds Dead X Omar Linx – Leave You In The Ground

Zeds Dead X Urbandawn – Sound Of The Underground

Zeds Dead X Ganja White Night – Dead Of Night

Zeds Dead X Dion Timmer – Rescue (feat. Delaney Jane)

Zeds Dead X Champagne Drip – After The Water

Zeds Dead X Jauz – Shake

Zeds Dead X Delta Heavy – Lift You Up

Zeds Dead X DROELOE – Stars Tonight

Zeds Dead X Slushii – Drifting

