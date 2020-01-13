Last year, Flume made headlines when a video from Burning Man leaked showing the Australian producer eating his girlfriend’s ass. This NSFW conduct was even honored as r/EDM’s top thread of the year. One fan, Roger Smith, just took it a whole new level though. Smith started a petition on Change.org to “Make Flume eat Lizzo‘s ass at Bonnaroo 2020.” Though the original post has disappeared, likely for violating Change.org’s policies, you can still find a screenshot below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Flume Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram

Fan Starts Petition To Get Flume To Eat Lizzo’s Ass At Bonnaroo