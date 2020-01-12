Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

What So Not Kicks Off Monthly Documentary Series The Road To Now

Over the past decade, What So Not has pioneered the futures of trap and future bass within electronic music. In that time, the project has gone from a duo consisting of Emoh Instead and Flume to a solo endeavor and has toured around the world. To commermorate his journey, What So Not has kicked off a new monthly documentary series titled The Road To Now. In the first episode, WSN shared stories about his first bucket hat, meeting Skrillex for the first time, and playing Field Day in his hometown. The second episode discusses WSN’s massive undertaking for his 2017 Coachella performance. Watch the first two episodes of What So Not’s new documentary series The Road To Now below.

Categories

