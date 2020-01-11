Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Whethan Enlists STRFKR For “Stay Forever” Off Forthcoming Debut Album

Whethan Enlists STRFKR For “Stay Forever” Off Forthcoming Debut Album

by Leave a Comment

 Back with “Stay Forever,” the first single from his highly anticipated debut album FANTASY, Whethan has kicked off the new year in a big way. Featuring STRFKER, “Stay Forever” pulsates with psychedelic vibes that draw the audience into an otherworldly listening experience that has got us excited to hear more from the album. The futuristic music video is the perfect complement to the track as Whethan goes on a wild motorcycle ride. Watch the video below and catch Whethan playing out his new album on his Fantasy Tour this spring.  

Whethan – Stay Forever (feat. STRFKR) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Whethan Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Whethan Enlists STRFKR For “Stay Forever” Off Forthcoming Debut Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend