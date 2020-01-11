Whethan Enlists STRFKR For “Stay Forever” Off Forthcoming Debut Album

Back with “Stay Forever,” the first single from his highly anticipated debut album FANTASY, Whethan has kicked off the new year in a big way. Featuring STRFKER, “Stay Forever” pulsates with psychedelic vibes that draw the audience into an otherworldly listening experience that has got us excited to hear more from the album. The futuristic music video is the perfect complement to the track as Whethan goes on a wild motorcycle ride. Watch the video below and catch Whethan playing out his new album on his Fantasy Tour this spring.

