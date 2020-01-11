Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Ekali Announces Debut Album Release Date + Shares “Hard to Say Goodbye” Music Video

Ekali Announces Debut Album Release Date + Shares “Hard to Say Goodbye” Music Video

by Leave a Comment

In 2018, Ekali dropped his Crystal Eyes EP and then vowed that his next full-length release would be the release of his highly anticipated debut album. After months of teasing, we finally have an official release date.

A World Away will be released on January 24th. We have heard four of the album’s twelve tracks, including “Hard to Say Goodbye,” Ekali’s gorgeous collaboration with Illenium. Check out Ekali’s newly released music video for “Hard To Say Goodbye” and the full tour dates for his upcoming A World Away Tour below.  

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Ekali Here ▲ ▲ 

Ekali Announces Debut Album Release Date + Shares “Hard to Say Goodbye” Music Video

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend