Ekali Announces Debut Album Release Date + Shares “Hard to Say Goodbye” Music Video

In 2018, Ekali dropped his Crystal Eyes EP and then vowed that his next full-length release would be the release of his highly anticipated debut album. After months of teasing, we finally have an official release date.

A World Away will be released on January 24th. We have heard four of the album’s twelve tracks, including “Hard to Say Goodbye,” Ekali’s gorgeous collaboration with Illenium. Check out Ekali’s newly released music video for “Hard To Say Goodbye” and the full tour dates for his upcoming A World Away Tour below.

