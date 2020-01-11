Last year, Crankdat unleashed a steady stream of heat with Gearworld (Vol. 1) and Fearworld EP. Continuing that trend with his first release of 2020, Crankdat holds nothing back on his new single “Who I Am,” out via Monstercat. Full of potent energy, “Who I Am” wrecks shop with a heavy bassline that builds into a boisterous drop that will satisfy your inner headbanger. Stream Crankdat’s latest single below and keep an eye out for more new music as Crankdat prepares to take 2020 by storm.

Crankdat – Who I Am | Stream

Crankdat Drops Heavy New Single “Who I Am”