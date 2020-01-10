You know that feeling when you finally get a bite of something you’ve been craving for a very long time? It’s the perfect combination of want and need coming together which makes it feel that much more important. That’s exactly how seeing this track finally released feel like.

If you’ve been to a Zeds Dead or a Ganja White Night set in the last year odds are you’ve at least been teased with this collaboration – and it is finally here in all its glory. “Dead Of Night” is just one song off the upcoming Deadbeats compilation due out January 14th.

“Dead of Night” features a looming piano intro before unleashing into an onslaught of brutally wonky bass that you would expect from a collaboration between Zeds Dead and Ganja White Night.

Zeds Dead & Ganja White Night – Dead Of Night | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Zeds Dead Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About Ganja White Night Here ▲ ▲

Zeds Dead & Ganja White Night Release Highly Anticipated Collaboration “Dead Of Night”