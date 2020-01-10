Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Zeds Dead & Ganja White Night Release Highly Anticipated Collaboration “Dead Of Night”

Zeds Dead & Ganja White Night Release Highly Anticipated Collaboration “Dead Of Night”

by Leave a Comment

You know that feeling when you finally get a bite of something you’ve been craving for a very long time? It’s the perfect combination of want and need coming together which makes it feel that much more important. That’s exactly how seeing this track finally released feel like.

If you’ve been to a Zeds Dead or a Ganja White Night set in the last year odds are you’ve at least been teased with this collaboration – and it is finally here in all its glory. “Dead Of Night” is just one song off the upcoming Deadbeats compilation due out January 14th.

“Dead of Night” features a looming piano intro before unleashing into an onslaught of brutally wonky bass that you would expect from a collaboration between Zeds Dead and Ganja White Night.

Zeds Dead & Ganja White Night – Dead Of Night | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Zeds Dead Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Ganja White Night Here ▲ ▲

Zeds Dead & Ganja White Night Release Highly Anticipated Collaboration “Dead Of Night”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend