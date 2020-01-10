Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WHIPPED CREAM Drops VIP Remix Of Lil Xan Collaboration “Told Ya”

WHIPPED CREAM Drops VIP Remix Of Lil Xan Collaboration “Told Ya”

by Leave a Comment

After announcing that her track “So Thick” with Baby Goth would be in the new Birds Of Prey movie, WHIPPED CREAM is blessing us with an insane VIP mix of her smash single “Told Ya” with Lil Xan. Accompanied by new mind-melting visuals, WHIPPED CREAM’s VIP mix of “Told Ya” does the impossible and elevates the original to an even harder level that is guaranteed to go off live. Watch the new visuals and listen to WHIPPED CREAM’s VIP mix below.

WHIPPED CREAM & Lil Xan – Told Ya (VIP MIX) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About WHIPPED CREAM Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

WHIPPED CREAM Drops VIP Remix Of Lil Xan Collaboration “Told Ya”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend