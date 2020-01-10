WHIPPED CREAM Drops VIP Remix Of Lil Xan Collaboration “Told Ya”

After announcing that her track “So Thick” with Baby Goth would be in the new Birds Of Prey movie, WHIPPED CREAM is blessing us with an insane VIP mix of her smash single “Told Ya” with Lil Xan. Accompanied by new mind-melting visuals, WHIPPED CREAM’s VIP mix of “Told Ya” does the impossible and elevates the original to an even harder level that is guaranteed to go off live. Watch the new visuals and listen to WHIPPED CREAM’s VIP mix below.

WHIPPED CREAM & Lil Xan – Told Ya (VIP MIX) | Stream

