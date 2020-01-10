WATCH: Drake & Future Stunt On Impressive New Collaboration, “Life is Good”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

At this point, we all know what’s going down when Drake and Future jump on the same track – after all we got an entire mixtape out of it. That being said, we haven’t heard the two collaborate again until now, seemingly out of nowhere with a crazy new single called “Life is Good.” Arriving with quite the well-made music video, Drake and Future both spit some quality bars on this thing – but in a more mature manner since their last collaborative project. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

