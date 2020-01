Earlier this week, Mac Miller‘s family announced the news that Circles, the posthumous album from Mac Miller, will be released on January 17th. The first single off the album has arrived and it’s an absolutely gorgeous song. Check out the track below. We miss you Mac.

Mac Miller – Good News | Stream

