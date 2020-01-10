Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Jauz & TYNAN Team Up For Delicious Bass House Tune “Bring Em Back”

Jauz & TYNAN Team Up For Delicious Bass House Tune “Bring Em Back”

by Leave a Comment

Jauz is set to release his Dangerous Waters album on January 17th along with a huge tour with the same name. Ahead of the album drop, Jauz decided to drop a new single for our ears. This new collaboration with TYNAN is a quintessential Jauz track. Everything from the vocal chops to the theatric synth build-up. We can’t wait to hear the rest of this album. Check out the full tour dates below.

Jauz & TYNAN – Bring Em Back | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Jauz Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About TYNAN Here ▲ ▲ 

Jauz & TYNAN Team Up For Delicious Bass House Tune “Bring Em Back”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend