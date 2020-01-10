Jauz is set to release his Dangerous Waters album on January 17th along with a huge tour with the same name. Ahead of the album drop, Jauz decided to drop a new single for our ears. This new collaboration with TYNAN is a quintessential Jauz track. Everything from the vocal chops to the theatric synth build-up. We can’t wait to hear the rest of this album. Check out the full tour dates below.

Jauz & TYNAN – Bring Em Back | Stream

