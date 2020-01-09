Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

NGHTMRE & SLANDER Announce New Collaboration “Feeling Gud”

It’s been four years since NGHTMRE and SLANDER introduced “Gud Vibrations.” The partnership has since gone on to form a label and perform B2B sets at nearly every festival including Ultra, Electric Forest, Buku, Lost Lands, and Moonrise. To ring in the new decade, NGHTMRE and SLANDER have announced that they are once again teaming up on the music front. Together, the trio of producers will be releasing a new collaboration “Feeling Gud” featuring Matthew Santos. If one thing’s for sure, this is one collaboration every EDM lover can get behind. Stay tuned for more updates on NGHTMRE and SLANDER’s upcoming collaboration.

